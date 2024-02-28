Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The business services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $632.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $611.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS.

Clear Channel Outdoor Stock Performance

CCO stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 224,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,323,698. Clear Channel Outdoor has a 12 month low of $0.99 and a 12 month high of $2.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.51.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Clear Channel Outdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $2.50 price target on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $1.50 to $2.75 in a report on Wednesday, December 20th.

Institutional Trading of Clear Channel Outdoor

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Clear Channel Outdoor in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Clear Channel Outdoor by 12,212.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 20,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 20,761 shares during the last quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new position in Clear Channel Outdoor in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Clear Channel Outdoor by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 28,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 9,200 shares during the period.

About Clear Channel Outdoor

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc operates as an out-of-home advertising company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through America, Airports, Europe-North, Europe-South, and Other segments. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters, as well as spectaculars, which are customized display structures with videos, multi-dimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices, moving parts, and other embellishments; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, newsracks, and other public structures; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces within the common areas of rail stations and on various types of vehicles; and airport advertising displays.

Featured Stories

