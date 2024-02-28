Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Posted by on Feb 28th, 2024

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCOGet Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The business services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $632.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $611.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS.

Clear Channel Outdoor Stock Performance

CCO stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 224,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,323,698. Clear Channel Outdoor has a 12 month low of $0.99 and a 12 month high of $2.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.51.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Clear Channel Outdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $2.50 price target on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $1.50 to $2.75 in a report on Wednesday, December 20th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Clear Channel Outdoor

Institutional Trading of Clear Channel Outdoor

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Clear Channel Outdoor in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Clear Channel Outdoor by 12,212.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 20,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 20,761 shares during the last quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new position in Clear Channel Outdoor in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Clear Channel Outdoor by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 28,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 9,200 shares during the period.

About Clear Channel Outdoor

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc operates as an out-of-home advertising company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through America, Airports, Europe-North, Europe-South, and Other segments. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters, as well as spectaculars, which are customized display structures with videos, multi-dimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices, moving parts, and other embellishments; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, newsracks, and other public structures; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces within the common areas of rail stations and on various types of vehicles; and airport advertising displays.

Featured Stories

Earnings History for Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO)

