Clifford Group LLC Cuts Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Clifford Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,164 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 487 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific comprises approximately 0.7% of Clifford Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Clifford Group LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UNP. Night Owl Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Night Owl Capital Management LLC now owns 67,552 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $13,756,000 after buying an additional 5,055 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in Union Pacific by 0.5% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 28,714 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $5,847,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 1,200.9% in the third quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 23,365 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,758,000 after purchasing an additional 21,569 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 3,742 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. Finally, Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 115.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 63,012 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $12,831,000 after purchasing an additional 33,774 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Union Pacific

In related news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $937,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 56,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,170,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $937,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 56,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,170,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $235,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,099,795. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE UNP traded up $2.00 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $253.99. 1,791,618 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,369,850. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $183.69 and a 12 month high of $258.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $244.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $226.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The company has a market capitalization of $154.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.35, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.08.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.15. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 46.87% and a net margin of 26.45%. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.92 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UNP has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Union Pacific from $282.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Union Pacific from $239.00 to $237.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, January 26th. UBS Group raised their target price on Union Pacific from $235.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on Union Pacific from $228.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $249.67.

Union Pacific Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

