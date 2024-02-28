Clifford Group LLC Has $1.82 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Clifford Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 351 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up 2.0% of Clifford Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Clifford Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 145,777.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 223,496,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,881,822,000 after buying an additional 223,342,974 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,099,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,734,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283,522 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,998,763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,595,611,000 after purchasing an additional 64,537 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 7,295.0% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 5,713,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,519,758,000 after purchasing an additional 5,636,327 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,234,938 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,440,550,000 after purchasing an additional 101,439 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF traded down $1.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $329.39. 925,681 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,481,806. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $313.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $290.58. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $221.56 and a twelve month high of $333.68.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.