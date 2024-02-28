Clifford Group LLC Has $480,000 Position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Clifford Group LLC reduced its position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,882 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 311 shares during the period. Clifford Group LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TEL. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 63.8% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,366 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 4,427 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 16.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,817 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,382,000 after buying an additional 3,598 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 23.0% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,259 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 108.9% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,336 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,621,186 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,617,824,000 after purchasing an additional 308,580 shares in the last quarter. 90.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TE Connectivity news, insider Steven T. Merkt sold 99,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.00, for a total value of $14,367,888.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,459 shares in the company, valued at $4,386,096. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on TEL. Truist Financial boosted their target price on TE Connectivity from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on TE Connectivity from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on TE Connectivity in a report on Friday, December 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $144.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TE Connectivity presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Stock Performance

TE Connectivity stock traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $143.10. 1,584,439 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,207,600. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.48 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.16. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12-month low of $115.00 and a 12-month high of $146.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $139.27 and its 200-day moving average is $131.63.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 20.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 12th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the electronics maker to repurchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

TE Connectivity Profile

(Free Report)

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.