Clifford Group LLC Sells 663 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Clifford Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 9.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,133 shares of the company’s stock after selling 663 shares during the period. Clifford Group LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Strengthening Families & Communities LLC increased its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 37.3% in the third quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. 77.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ADM traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.01. 3,026,230 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,667,633. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.75. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a one year low of $50.72 and a one year high of $87.30. The stock has a market cap of $28.27 billion, a PE ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 0.76.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a positive change from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.86%.

Several research firms recently commented on ADM. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $116.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Roth Capital lowered shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Roth Mkm downgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $98.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Archer-Daniels-Midland presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.08.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

