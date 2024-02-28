Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Limited (OTCMKTS:CLVLY) Short Interest Down 93.3% in February

Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Limited (OTCMKTS:CLVLY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 93.3% from the January 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.9 %
Shares of OTCMKTS CLVLY traded up $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.17. The company had a trading volume of 925 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,804. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.68. Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $8.76 and a 12 month high of $13.97.
Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
