Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Limited (OTCMKTS:CLVLY) Short Interest Down 93.3% in February

Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Limited (OTCMKTS:CLVLY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 93.3% from the January 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of OTCMKTS CLVLY traded up $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.17. The company had a trading volume of 925 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,804. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.68. Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $8.76 and a 12 month high of $13.97.

Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with genetic, metabolic, and life-threatening disorders in Australia, Europe, the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. Its lead drug candidate is SCENESSE, a systemic photoprotective drug for the prevention of phototoxicity in adult patients with erythropoietic protoporphyria (EPP).

