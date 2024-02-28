Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Cogent Biosciences Stock Performance

Cogent Biosciences stock opened at $7.49 on Wednesday. Cogent Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $3.67 and a fifty-two week high of $13.51. The company has a market capitalization of $645.04 million, a P/E ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.09.

Get Cogent Biosciences alerts:

Institutional Trading of Cogent Biosciences

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COGT. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Cogent Biosciences by 120.7% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,956 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 14,197 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Cogent Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $151,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Cogent Biosciences by 285.8% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 12,193 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its stake in Cogent Biosciences by 142.4% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 18,666 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 10,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Cogent Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $103,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Cogent Biosciences from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price target (down from $14.00) on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a report on Monday. Wedbush lifted their price target on Cogent Biosciences from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Cogent Biosciences from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cogent Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.43.

Read Our Latest Report on COGT

About Cogent Biosciences

(Get Free Report)

Cogent Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. Its lead product candidate includes bezuclastinib (CGT9486), a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor designed to target exon 17 mutations found within the KIT D816V mutation that drives systemic mastocytosis, as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17, which are found in patients with advanced gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cogent Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogent Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.