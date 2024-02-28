Coinmetro Token Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $4,525.19 (XCM)

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 28th. Coinmetro Token has a total market capitalization of $194.45 million and $4,525.19 worth of Coinmetro Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Coinmetro Token has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar. One Coinmetro Token token can now be bought for approximately $0.65 or 0.00001058 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00004092 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.12 or 0.00014839 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.82 or 0.00015976 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $61,473.03 or 1.00055540 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001227 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 20% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000065 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $110.50 or 0.00179858 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00008173 BTC.

ERC20 (ERC20) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000560 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Coinmetro Token Profile

Coinmetro Token is a token. It was first traded on December 17th, 2017. Coinmetro Token’s total supply is 328,650,666 tokens and its circulating supply is 303,048,666 tokens. Coinmetro Token’s official website is coinmetro.com. Coinmetro Token’s official Twitter account is @coinmetro. The Reddit community for Coinmetro Token is https://reddit.com/r/coinmetro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Coinmetro Token is coinmetro.com/blog.

Coinmetro Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Coinmetro Token (XCM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Coinmetro Token has a current supply of 328,650,666.04 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Coinmetro Token is 0.64957887 USD and is down -0.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $1,941.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://coinmetro.com/.”

