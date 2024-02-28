Collective Audience, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAUD) Short Interest Up 945.9% in February

Collective Audience, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAUD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 255,200 shares, an increase of 945.9% from the January 31st total of 24,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 489,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 8.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Shares of Collective Audience stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.94. 28,640 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 179,161. Collective Audience has a 1 year low of $0.71 and a 1 year high of $38.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.07.
In other Collective Audience news, Director Brent Suen bought 23,334 shares of Collective Audience stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.29 per share, for a total transaction of $30,100.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,079,578 shares in the company, valued at $1,392,655.62. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 96,667 shares of company stock valued at $118,800. 58.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
