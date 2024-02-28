Colruyt Group (OTCMKTS:CUYTY) Hits New 52-Week High at $11.72

Colruyt Group (OTCMKTS:CUYTY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $11.72 and last traded at $11.45, with a volume of 5993 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.95.

Colruyt Group Trading Up 0.6 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Colruyt Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.1668 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This is a positive change from Colruyt Group’s previous dividend of $0.13.

About Colruyt Group

Colruyt Group N.V., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail, wholesale, food service, and other activities in Belgium, France, Luxembourg, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale and Foodservice, and Other Activities. The company provides groceries, fresh products, dry products, and frozen and non-food products; and operates CNG, hydrogen filling, and charging stations.

