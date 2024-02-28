Comba Telecom Systems Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:COBJF) Short Interest Update

Comba Telecom Systems Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:COBJF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 540,300 shares, an increase of 308.4% from the January 31st total of 132,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Comba Telecom Systems Price Performance

Shares of COBJF remained flat at $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.12 and a 200 day moving average of $0.16. Comba Telecom Systems has a fifty-two week low of $0.12 and a fifty-two week high of $0.12.

About Comba Telecom Systems

Comba Telecom Systems Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in research, development, manufacture, and sale of wireless telecommunications network system equipment and related engineering services. It operates through two segments, Wireless Telecommunications Network System Equipment and Services, and Operator Telecommunication Services.

