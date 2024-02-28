Comba Telecom Systems Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:COBJF) Short Interest Update

Comba Telecom Systems Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:COBJF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 540,300 shares, an increase of 308.4% from the January 31st total of 132,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Comba Telecom Systems Price Performance
Shares of COBJF remained flat at $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.12 and a 200 day moving average of $0.16. Comba Telecom Systems has a fifty-two week low of $0.12 and a fifty-two week high of $0.12.
About Comba Telecom Systems
