Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) Director Sells $93,782.70 in Stock

Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Free Report) Director Allison Pickens sold 990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total transaction of $93,782.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $682,624.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Commvault Systems Stock Performance

CVLT traded up $0.46 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $95.24. 187,416 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 317,538. The stock has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,158.28 and a beta of 0.61. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.70 and a twelve month high of $96.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $84.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.99.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The software maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.05. Commvault Systems had a positive return on equity of 32.27% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. The business had revenue of $216.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. Commvault Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Commvault Systems

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVLT. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Commvault Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Commvault Systems by 728.3% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 381 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Commvault Systems by 64.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 510 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Commvault Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Commvault Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CVLT. KeyCorp raised shares of Commvault Systems from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Commvault Systems from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.60.

About Commvault Systems

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection platform that helps customers to secure, defend, and recover their data in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution; and Metallic Data Protection as-a-service, which delivers enterprise-grade data protection as a service on a cloud platform, with advanced built-in security controls.

