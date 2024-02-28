Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY) Sets New 52-Week High at $18.48

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $18.48 and last traded at $18.42, with a volume of 62922 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.41.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MGDDY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays downgraded shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th.

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions Stock Performance

About Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.28.

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin SCA engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of tires. Its products and services include tires, mobility services, lifestyle products, Michelin solutions and Michelin engineering and services. The company operates through the following segments: Passenger car and Light truck tires and related distribution, Truck tires and related distribution, and Specialty businesses.

See Also

