Consort Medical plc (CSRT.L) (LON:CSRT) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1,010.00

Shares of Consort Medical plc (CSRT.L) (LON:CSRT – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,010 ($12.81) and traded as high as GBX 1,010 ($12.81). Consort Medical plc (CSRT.L) shares last traded at GBX 1,010 ($12.81), with a volume of 768 shares changing hands.
Consort Medical plc (CSRT.L) Stock Up 0.5 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.58, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,010 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,010. The stock has a market capitalization of £504.60 million and a PE ratio of 127.85.
About Consort Medical plc (CSRT.L)
Consort Medical plc operates as a one-stop developer and manufacturer of drugs and premium drug delivery devices. It operates through two divisions, Bespak and Aesica. The company provides various life improving treatments to patients across worldwide through the design, development, and manufacture of medical devices for inhaled, injectable, nasal, and ocular drug delivery, as well as point of care diagnostics products.
