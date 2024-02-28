Contrasting KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) and Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR)

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF – Get Free Report) and Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings and risk.

Volatility & Risk

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a beta of 1.01, suggesting that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Invesco Mortgage Capital has a beta of 1.88, suggesting that its share price is 88% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 18.6%. Invesco Mortgage Capital pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 18.4%. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust pays out -220.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Invesco Mortgage Capital pays out -200.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KKR Real Estate Finance Trust $640.41 million 1.00 -$30.85 million ($0.78) -11.88 Invesco Mortgage Capital $277.93 million 1.52 -$15.86 million ($0.80) -10.88

This table compares KKR Real Estate Finance Trust and Invesco Mortgage Capital’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Invesco Mortgage Capital has lower revenue, but higher earnings than KKR Real Estate Finance Trust. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Invesco Mortgage Capital, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares KKR Real Estate Finance Trust and Invesco Mortgage Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KKR Real Estate Finance Trust -4.82% 10.59% 2.01% Invesco Mortgage Capital -5.71% 64.48% 5.87%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust and Invesco Mortgage Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score KKR Real Estate Finance Trust 0 2 4 0 2.67 Invesco Mortgage Capital 2 2 0 0 1.50

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust presently has a consensus price target of $12.57, suggesting a potential upside of 35.61%. Invesco Mortgage Capital has a consensus price target of $9.83, suggesting a potential upside of 12.96%. Given KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe KKR Real Estate Finance Trust is more favorable than Invesco Mortgage Capital.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

73.0% of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.6% of Invesco Mortgage Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Invesco Mortgage Capital shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust beats Invesco Mortgage Capital on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About KKR Real Estate Finance Trust

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc., a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring transitional senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. It engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to CRE, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial real estate loans. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust and would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Invesco Mortgage Capital

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily focuses on investing in, financing, and managing mortgage-backed securities and other mortgage-related assets. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) that are guaranteed by a U.S. government agency or federally chartered corporation; RMBS and CMBS that are not issued or guaranteed by a U.S. government agency or federally chartered corporation; credit risk transfer securities that are unsecured obligations issued by government-sponsored enterprises; residential and commercial mortgage loans; and other real estate-related financing arrangements. Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. has elected to be taxed as a REIT and would be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

