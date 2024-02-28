Contrasting LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) & Integrated Ventures (OTCMKTS:INTV)

Integrated Ventures (OTCMKTS:INTV – Get Free Report) and LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Integrated Ventures and LexinFintech, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Integrated Ventures 0 0 0 0 N/A LexinFintech 0 1 0 0 2.00

LexinFintech has a consensus price target of $2.66, suggesting a potential upside of 45.36%. Given LexinFintech’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe LexinFintech is more favorable than Integrated Ventures.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Integrated Ventures $3.86 million 2.36 -$25.46 million ($13.55) -0.13 LexinFintech $1.43 billion 0.21 $118.85 million $1.09 1.68

This table compares Integrated Ventures and LexinFintech’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

LexinFintech has higher revenue and earnings than Integrated Ventures. Integrated Ventures is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than LexinFintech, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Integrated Ventures and LexinFintech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Integrated Ventures -581.64% -3,899.18% -418.14% LexinFintech 10.75% 14.72% 5.70%

Volatility and Risk

Integrated Ventures has a beta of 3.06, suggesting that its stock price is 206% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LexinFintech has a beta of 0.61, suggesting that its stock price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

58.0% of LexinFintech shares are held by institutional investors. 30.1% of Integrated Ventures shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 27.8% of LexinFintech shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

LexinFintech beats Integrated Ventures on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Integrated Ventures

Integrated Ventures, Inc. engages in the mining of digital currency. The company manufactures and sells mining equipment and mining rigs; as well as develops blockchain software. It also provides transaction verification services for digital currency networks of cryptocurrencies, such as Bitcoin, Quant, and Dogecoin. The company is based in Tioga, Pennsylvania.

About LexinFintech

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides online consumer finance services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Fenqile.com, an online consumption and consumer finance platform that offers installment purchase and personal installment loans, as well as online direct sales with installment payment terms; and Le Hua Card, a scenario-based lending. It also provides technology-driven platform services for financial institution customers and partners to increase revenues, manage financial risks, enhance operating efficiency and service quality, enhance collections, and reduce overall costs; Maiya application, a location-based services shopping experience with buy-now and pay-later options; and Juzi Licai, an online investment platform. In addition, the company offers technical support and consulting, software development, financing guarantee, and financial technology services. The company was formerly known as Staging Finance Holding Ltd. and changed its name to LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. in March 2017. LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

