Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Separately, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Corbus Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th.

Get Corbus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Corbus Pharmaceuticals

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Corbus Pharmaceuticals

Shares of NASDAQ:CRBP traded up $1.93 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 140,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,239,642. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $2.11 and a fifty-two week high of $39.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.13. The company has a market capitalization of $271.32 million, a PE ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 2.41.

In related news, major shareholder Cormorant Asset Management, Lp bought 282,632 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.24 per share, with a total value of $9,112,055.68. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 725,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,374,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Corbus Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRBP. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 366.7% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 570,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 448,002 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 1,576.6% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,098 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 20,780 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 66.2% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 255,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 101,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 395,513 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 38,304 shares in the last quarter. 16.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops products to defeat serious illness. It develops CRB-701, an antibody drug conjugate (ADC) that targets the expression of Nectin-4 on cancer cells to release a cytotoxic payload of monomethyl auristatin E (MMAE), which is in Phase I clinical trial; CRB-601, an anti-integrin monoclonal antibody that blocks the activation of TGFß expressed on cancer cells for the treatment of solid tumors; CRB-913, an endocannabinoid small molecule drug for the treatment of obesity and related metabolic diseases; and lenabasum, an oral molecule that selectively activates cannabinoid receptor type 2 (CB2), which is in Phase II clinical trial or the treatment of inflammation and fibrosis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Corbus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corbus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.