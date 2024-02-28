Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.
Separately, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Corbus Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th.
Read Our Latest Report on Corbus Pharmaceuticals
Corbus Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Insider Buying and Selling at Corbus Pharmaceuticals
In related news, major shareholder Cormorant Asset Management, Lp bought 282,632 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.24 per share, with a total value of $9,112,055.68. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 725,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,374,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Corbus Pharmaceuticals
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRBP. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 366.7% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 570,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 448,002 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 1,576.6% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,098 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 20,780 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 66.2% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 255,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 101,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 395,513 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 38,304 shares in the last quarter. 16.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Corbus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops products to defeat serious illness. It develops CRB-701, an antibody drug conjugate (ADC) that targets the expression of Nectin-4 on cancer cells to release a cytotoxic payload of monomethyl auristatin E (MMAE), which is in Phase I clinical trial; CRB-601, an anti-integrin monoclonal antibody that blocks the activation of TGFß expressed on cancer cells for the treatment of solid tumors; CRB-913, an endocannabinoid small molecule drug for the treatment of obesity and related metabolic diseases; and lenabasum, an oral molecule that selectively activates cannabinoid receptor type 2 (CB2), which is in Phase II clinical trial or the treatment of inflammation and fibrosis.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Corbus Pharmaceuticals
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- How to Use Credit Spreads to Make Income from Options
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- Cars.com and Carvana Stock Facing Weaker Consumer Sentiment
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- Freshpet Stock: Leading the Pack with Solid Earnings Results
Receive News & Ratings for Corbus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corbus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.