Corton Capital Inc. Grows Holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Corton Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 82.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,607 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,076 shares during the period. Corton Capital Inc.’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SNOW. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Snowflake during the fourth quarter worth approximately $477,435,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 32.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,154,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496,235 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Snowflake in the third quarter valued at $226,302,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Snowflake during the first quarter worth about $176,499,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Snowflake by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,088,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,479,280,000 after buying an additional 674,196 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SNOW. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Snowflake from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Snowflake in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho upped their price target on Snowflake from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Snowflake from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.41.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,311 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.70, for a total value of $253,940.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,893,699.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Snowflake news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,311 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.70, for a total transaction of $253,940.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 180,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,893,699.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christian Kleinerman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $2,300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 726,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,110,410. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 519,346 shares of company stock worth $106,154,757 in the last three months. 8.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Snowflake Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SNOW traded down $4.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $229.89. 18,764,516 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,471,878. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -87.30 and a beta of 0.97. Snowflake Inc. has a 12 month low of $128.56 and a 12 month high of $237.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $206.91 and a 200-day moving average of $177.58.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $734.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.75 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 14.46% and a negative net margin of 33.35%. The business’s revenue was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.60) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Snowflake

(Free Report)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.