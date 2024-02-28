Corton Capital Inc. Makes New Investment in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Corton Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 54,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 19.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 109,251,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,036,000 after purchasing an additional 17,815,226 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 226,253.4% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 35,748,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,135,000 after purchasing an additional 35,732,207 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 2.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,069,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,684,000 after acquiring an additional 565,439 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 27.6% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 11,197,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,658,000 after acquiring an additional 2,423,700 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,279,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,797,000 after acquiring an additional 736,456 shares during the last quarter. 55.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO David Bernstein sold 153,995 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.37, for a total value of $2,366,903.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 181,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,797,047.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Carnival Co. & stock traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $15.46. 28,722,607 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,710,705. Carnival Co. & plc has a 12-month low of $8.37 and a 12-month high of $19.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.26.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 21st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 billion. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 0.34% and a positive return on equity of 0.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.85) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Carnival Co. & plc will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CCL. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Carnival Co. & from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Carnival Co. & from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Carnival Co. & from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Carnival Co. & from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Carnival Co. & presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.56.

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations and private islands, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

