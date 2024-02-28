CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $2.52

CPS Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CPSH – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.52 and traded as low as $2.30. CPS Technologies shares last traded at $2.34, with a volume of 32,708 shares traded.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CPS Technologies in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPSH. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CPS Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of CPS Technologies by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,539 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 5,556 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CPS Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $67,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of CPS Technologies by 26.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 33,583 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 7,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CPS Technologies by 125.4% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 35,952 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. 11.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
CPS Technologies Corporation produces and sells advanced material solutions to the transportation, automotive, energy, computing/internet, telecommunication, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas markets. It primarily offers metal matrix composites that are a combination of metal and ceramic, such as baseplates for various applications, including motor controllers used in electric trains, subway cars, wind turbines, and hybrid and electric vehicles; hermetic packages for use in radar, satellite, and avionics applications; baseplates and housings used in modules built with wide band gap semiconductors; and lids and heatspreaders for use in internet switches and routers.
