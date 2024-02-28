Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $8.23

Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $8.23 and traded as high as $8.37. Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria shares last traded at $8.28, with a volume of 243,798 shares.
Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria Stock Performance
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $461.07 million, a PE ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.19.
Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $246.62 million during the quarter. Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria had a net margin of 24.32% and a return on equity of 8.22%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria
Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria, an agricultural company, engages in the production of agricultural commodities in Brazil and other Latin American countries. The company operates through Agricultural Business, and Business Urban Properties and Investments segments.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- How to Use Credit Spreads to Make Income from Options
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Cars.com and Carvana Stock Facing Weaker Consumer Sentiment
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- Freshpet Stock: Leading the Pack with Solid Earnings Results
Receive News & Ratings for Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial Inmobiliaria Financiera y Agropecuaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial Inmobiliaria Financiera y Agropecuaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.