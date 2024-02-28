Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $8.23

Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $8.23 and traded as high as $8.37. Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria shares last traded at $8.28, with a volume of 243,798 shares.

Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $461.07 million, a PE ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.19.

Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $246.62 million during the quarter. Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria had a net margin of 24.32% and a return on equity of 8.22%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria by 229.1% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 33,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 23,288 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 124,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after buying an additional 30,446 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its position in shares of Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria by 89.6% in the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 107,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after buying an additional 50,923 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria in the 4th quarter worth about $544,000. Finally, Kopernik Global Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria in the 4th quarter worth about $7,384,000. 10.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria, an agricultural company, engages in the production of agricultural commodities in Brazil and other Latin American countries. The company operates through Agricultural Business, and Business Urban Properties and Investments segments.

