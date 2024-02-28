CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) Stock Holdings Increased by Soros Fund Management LLC

Soros Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) by 490.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,066,479 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,716,479 shares during the period. CRH makes up approximately 1.6% of Soros Fund Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Soros Fund Management LLC’s holdings in CRH were worth $113,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Electron Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in CRH in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $88,885,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CRH in the third quarter worth $5,511,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CRH during the third quarter worth $1,231,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of CRH during the third quarter worth $33,279,000. Finally, Dendur Capital LP acquired a new stake in CRH during the third quarter valued at $165,558,000. 8.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
CRH stock traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $79.32. 5,521,116 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,784,768. CRH plc has a twelve month low of $46.84 and a twelve month high of $79.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.80.
CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials in Ireland and internationally. It operates through three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; It also offers precast concrete and polymer-based products, such as underground vaults, drainage pipes and structures, utility enclosures, and modular precast structures to the water, energy, communication, transportation, and building structures markets; and construction accessories, such as engineered anchoring, fixing, and connection solutions, as well as lifting systems, formwork accessories, and other accessories used in construction applications.
