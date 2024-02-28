Cronos Price Reaches $0.11 on Major Exchanges (CRO)

Cronos (CRO) traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 28th. Cronos has a market cap of $2.66 billion and approximately $41.80 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Cronos has traded 17.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Cronos coin can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000171 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.29 or 0.00067202 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.82 or 0.00020870 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.38 or 0.00018516 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00006345 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002165 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00007671 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001362 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0746 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Cronos Coin Profile

Cronos (CRYPTO:CRO) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,263,013,692 coins and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 coins. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cronos_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cronos’ official website is cronos.org. Cronos’ official message board is blog.crypto.com.

Buying and Selling Cronos

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment and investment platform that offers users a wide range of financial services, such as buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrencies, a mobile app, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, a wallet for storing digital assets, and a Visa card for spending cryptocurrencies. It also has its own EVM called CronosScan, and its native token is Cronos (CRO). Crypto.com was founded in Hong Kong in 2016 by Bobby Bao, Gary Or, Kris Marszalek, and Rafael Melo, and was renamed in 2018 after the purchase of the domain owned by Matt Blaze.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cronos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cronos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

