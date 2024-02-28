Currys (LON:CURY) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $50.83

Currys plc (LON:CURY – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 50.83 ($0.64) and traded as high as GBX 68.60 ($0.87). Currys shares last traded at GBX 66.75 ($0.85), with a volume of 2,664,738 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CURY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 64 ($0.81) price objective on shares of Currys in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Currys to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from GBX 60 ($0.76) to GBX 70 ($0.89) in a research note on Monday, November 20th.

Get Currys alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Currys

Currys Trading Up 1.4 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Currys

The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 51.51 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 49.05. The firm has a market cap of £762.19 million, a PE ratio of 1,686.25 and a beta of 1.27.

In other Currys news, insider Bruce Marsh bought 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 49 ($0.62) per share, with a total value of £29,400 ($37,290.72). Insiders own 18.51% of the company’s stock.

Currys Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Currys plc operates as a retailer of technology products and services. It offers consumer electronics and mobile technology products and services; and mobile virtual network operator and consumer electrical repair services. The company also sells its products through online; and offers insurance services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Currys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Currys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.