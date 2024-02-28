CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by Gotham Asset Management LLC

Gotham Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 134,675 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 38,951 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $9,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC raised its position in CVS Health by 74.0% in the third quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 43,213 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,017,000 after acquiring an additional 18,385 shares in the last quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. raised its position in CVS Health by 26.5% in the third quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 991,601 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $69,261,000 after acquiring an additional 207,702 shares in the last quarter. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC raised its position in CVS Health by 1.6% in the third quarter. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC now owns 50,488 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,525,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in CVS Health by 2.3% in the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 10,405 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC raised its position in CVS Health by 5.4% in the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 73,072 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,051,000 after acquiring an additional 3,774 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on CVS shares. HSBC started coverage on CVS Health in a report on Friday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised CVS Health from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of CVS Health from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on CVS Health from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 29,473 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.95, for a total value of $2,267,947.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,059,916.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CVS Health Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of CVS traded down $1.05 on Wednesday, hitting $75.22. 6,781,834 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,416,745. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $76.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.18. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $64.41 and a 1 year high of $83.26.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $93.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.58 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 15.25%. CVS Health’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.99 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.33 earnings per share for the current year.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 19th. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. This is an increase from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.18%.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report).

