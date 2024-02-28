Dana Incorporated Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:DAN)

Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 14th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the auto parts company on Friday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th.

Dana has increased its dividend by an average of 58.7% per year over the last three years. Dana has a dividend payout ratio of 25.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Dana to earn $1.92 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.8%.

NYSE:DAN opened at $12.31 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.33, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.87. Dana has a 12 month low of $11.10 and a 12 month high of $19.75.

Dana ( NYSE:DAN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The auto parts company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Dana had a net margin of 0.36% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Dana will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dana by 2.9% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 82,651 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 2,303 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Dana by 121.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,502 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 3,018 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its position in Dana by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 64,823 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $947,000 after acquiring an additional 3,185 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Dana by 1.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 427,547 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,512,000 after acquiring an additional 6,465 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in Dana by 105.0% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 20,434 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 10,466 shares during the period. 96.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DAN shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Dana from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Dana from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Dana from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.57.

Dana Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.

