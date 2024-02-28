DBS Group Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:DBSDY) Short Interest Update

DBS Group Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:DBSDY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,000 shares, a growth of 1,002.6% from the January 31st total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 143,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

DBS Group Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of DBS Group stock traded down $0.23 on Wednesday, hitting $99.45. 13,425 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,673. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.17. DBS Group has a 52 week low of $88.98 and a 52 week high of $106.51.

About DBS Group

DBS Group Holdings Ltd provides commercial banking and financial services in Singapore, Hong Kong, rest of Greater China, South and Southeast Asia, and internationally. The company's Consumer Banking/Wealth Management segment offers banking and related financial services, including current and savings accounts, fixed deposits, loans and home finance, cards, payments, investment, and insurance products for individual customers.

