Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.37-0.40 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.32. The company issued revenue guidance of $263-269 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $269.60 million. Definitive Healthcare also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.370-0.400 EPS.

Definitive Healthcare Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ DH traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.20. 478,459 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 644,521. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.38. Definitive Healthcare has a 1 year low of $5.53 and a 1 year high of $12.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.32 and a 200 day moving average of $8.54.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DH shares. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a hold rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Definitive Healthcare from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Needham & Company LLC cut Definitive Healthcare from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Definitive Healthcare from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Definitive Healthcare from $15.50 to $9.50 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.19.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Definitive Healthcare during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Definitive Healthcare during the third quarter worth about $53,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Definitive Healthcare by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Definitive Healthcare by 223.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 3,943 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Definitive Healthcare by 1,066.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 5,395 shares during the period.

About Definitive Healthcare

Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) healthcare commercial intelligence platform in the United States. Its SaaS platform provides information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution.

