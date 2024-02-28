Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.370-0.400 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.320. The company issued revenue guidance of $263.0 million-$269.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $269.6 million. Definitive Healthcare also updated its FY24 guidance to $0.37-0.40 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DH. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $15.50 to $9.50 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Definitive Healthcare from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Definitive Healthcare from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a hold rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Definitive Healthcare has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.19.

NASDAQ:DH traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $9.20. 478,459 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 644,521. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.32 and a 200-day moving average of $8.54. Definitive Healthcare has a 52-week low of $5.53 and a 52-week high of $12.45.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DH. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 1,601.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 557,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,746,000 after buying an additional 524,908 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Definitive Healthcare by 81.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in Definitive Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Definitive Healthcare by 17.8% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,077,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,218,000 after purchasing an additional 314,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Definitive Healthcare by 3.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 136,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,375,000 after purchasing an additional 4,403 shares in the last quarter.

Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) healthcare commercial intelligence platform in the United States. Its SaaS platform provides information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution.

