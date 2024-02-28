Digimarc Co. (NASDAQ:DMRC) is Lagoda Investment Management L.P.’s 2nd Largest Position

Lagoda Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Digimarc Co. (NASDAQ:DMRC – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 662,450 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,330 shares during the period. Digimarc accounts for 14.1% of Lagoda Investment Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Lagoda Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Digimarc were worth $21,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Digimarc by 232.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 15,717 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 10,987 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Digimarc by 426.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,381 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in Digimarc in the third quarter worth $248,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Digimarc by 4.3% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 144,016 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,679,000 after buying an additional 5,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EAM Investors LLC boosted its stake in Digimarc by 61.1% during the third quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 97,592 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,171,000 after buying an additional 37,024 shares in the last quarter. 53.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Digimarc Stock Down 4.1 %

DMRC traded down $1.72 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.97. 149,616 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,125. Digimarc Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.13 and a fifty-two week high of $43.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.72.

Digimarc Profile

Digimarc Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides automatic identification solutions to commercial and government customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Digimarc Validate protects, a cloud-based record of product authentication information; Digimarc Engage, an interactive communications channel connecting brands and consumers; and Digimarc Recycle.

