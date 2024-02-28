Digital Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBGI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Digital Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBGI – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 304,800 shares, an increase of 1,067.8% from the January 31st total of 26,100 shares. Currently, 39.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,240,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Digital Brands Group Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of DBGI stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,921,255. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.34. Digital Brands Group has a one year low of $2.30 and a one year high of $41.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.73.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DBGI. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Digital Brands Group during the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Digital Brands Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $407,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Digital Brands Group during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. NVP Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Digital Brands Group during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Digital Brands Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $117,000. Institutional investors own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Digital Brands Group Company Profile

Digital Brands Group, Inc engages in the provision of apparel products under various brands on direct-to-consumer and wholesale basis. It operates through DSTLD, Bailey, H&J, Stateside, and Sundry segments. The company designs, manufactures, and sells women's apparel, such as tops, sweaters, dresses, jumpsuits, bottoms, sets, jackets, rompers, suiting, sportswear, shirts, jackets, pants, shorts, polos, T-shirts, skirts, athleisure bottoms, denims, and other accessory products, as well as suiting for men.

