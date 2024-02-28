Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Plans $1.22 Quarterly Dividend

Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 28th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 1.22 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%.

Digital Realty Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 2.9% annually over the last three years. Digital Realty Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 353.6% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Digital Realty Trust to earn $7.19 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 67.9%.

Digital Realty Trust Trading Up 3.3 %

NYSE:DLR traded up $4.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $142.73. 2,446,833 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,095,331. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $138.54 and its 200-day moving average is $131.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.54. Digital Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $86.33 and a 12-month high of $149.07.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DLR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. StockNews.com cut Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. HSBC initiated coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They set a “reduce” rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.53.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 11.8% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth $213,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. 99.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

Featured Stories

