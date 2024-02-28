DIMO Trading 3.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days (DIMO)

DIMO (DIMO) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 28th. One DIMO token can now be bought for approximately $0.44 or 0.00000710 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DIMO has a market capitalization of $37.36 million and approximately $1.62 million worth of DIMO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, DIMO has traded down 3.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DIMO alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000587 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 53% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000017 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

DIMO Token Profile

DIMO launched on December 2nd, 2021. DIMO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,446,119 tokens. The official website for DIMO is dimo.zone. DIMO’s official Twitter account is @dimo_network.

Buying and Selling DIMO

According to CryptoCompare, “DIMO (DIMO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. DIMO has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 205,478,535.0880797 in circulation. The last known price of DIMO is 0.44715401 USD and is up 0.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 57 active market(s) with $1,595,818.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dimo.zone.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DIMO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DIMO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DIMO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DIMO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DIMO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.