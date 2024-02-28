Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $171.46

Direct Line Insurance Group plc (LON:DLG – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 171.46 ($2.17) and traded as low as GBX 163.70 ($2.08). Direct Line Insurance Group shares last traded at GBX 164.70 ($2.09), with a volume of 1,286,799 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Direct Line Insurance Group to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from GBX 170 ($2.16) to GBX 250 ($3.17) in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 183 ($2.32).

Get Direct Line Insurance Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Direct Line Insurance Group

Direct Line Insurance Group Stock Up 23.8 %

Direct Line Insurance Group Company Profile

The stock has a market capitalization of £2.65 billion, a PE ratio of -2,246.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 171.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 171.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.28.

(Get Free Report)

Direct Line Insurance Group plc engages in the provision of general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through four segments: Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial. It offers motor, home, rescue, travel, creditor, and pet insurance products, as well as insurance for mid-to-high-net worth customers; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Direct Line Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direct Line Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.