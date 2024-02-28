Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 1.5X Shares (NASDAQ:AMZU) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 1.5X Shares (NASDAQ:AMZU – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,300 shares, a decline of 79.2% from the January 31st total of 236,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 241,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 1.5X Shares

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 1.5X Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $260,000. IMC Chicago LLC raised its stake in shares of Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 1.5X Shares by 44.9% during the 4th quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 24,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 7,525 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 1.5X Shares by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 52,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 1.5X Shares by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 1.5X Shares by 51.9% during the third quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 30,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 10,410 shares during the period.

Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 1.5X Shares Trading Down 0.4 %

Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 1.5X Shares stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.51. The stock had a trading volume of 47,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,979. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.06. Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 1.5X Shares has a 12 month low of $13.53 and a 12 month high of $33.43.

Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 1.5X Shares Announces Dividend

Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 1.5X Shares Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 22nd were given a $0.2135 dividend. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 21st.

The Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 1.5X Shares ETF (AMZU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Amazon.com, Inc index. The fund provides 1.5x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Amazon stock. AMZU was launched on Sep 7, 2022 and is managed by Direxion.

