Domino’s Pizza Group (OTCMKTS:DPUKY) Trading Down 6.7%

Domino’s Pizza Group plc (OTCMKTS:DPUKY – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 6.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $8.95 and last traded at $8.95. Approximately 3,500 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 351% from the average daily volume of 776 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.59.

Domino’s Pizza Group Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.37.

About Domino’s Pizza Group

(Get Free Report)

Domino's Pizza Group plc owns, operates, and franchises Domino's Pizza stores. It operates stores in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland, as well as leases its stores. The company was formerly known as Domino's Pizza UK & IRL plc and changed its name to Domino's Pizza Group plc in May 2012.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.