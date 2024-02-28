Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The restaurant operator reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.59% and a negative return on equity of 12.56%. The company’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.43 EPS.
Domino’s Pizza Trading Down 2.8 %
Shares of NYSE:DPZ opened at $446.27 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $419.83 and a 200-day moving average of $391.82. The firm has a market cap of $15.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.84. Domino’s Pizza has a twelve month low of $285.84 and a twelve month high of $476.18.
Domino’s Pizza Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $1.51 dividend. This is a positive change from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.99%.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on DPZ. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $465.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $467.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $466.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $441.79.
Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.
