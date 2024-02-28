Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The restaurant operator reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.59% and a negative return on equity of 12.56%. The company’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.43 EPS.

Domino’s Pizza Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE:DPZ opened at $446.27 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $419.83 and a 200-day moving average of $391.82. The firm has a market cap of $15.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.84. Domino’s Pizza has a twelve month low of $285.84 and a twelve month high of $476.18.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Domino’s Pizza Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $1.51 dividend. This is a positive change from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.99%.

Institutional Trading of Domino’s Pizza

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,884,266 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,580,935,000 after acquiring an additional 28,157 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,616,607 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $559,993,000 after acquiring an additional 306,750 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,532,276 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $516,362,000 after acquiring an additional 56,942 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter worth approximately $369,800,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,040,825 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $423,626,000 after purchasing an additional 84,947 shares in the last quarter. 92.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DPZ. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $465.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $467.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $466.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $441.79.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on DPZ

About Domino’s Pizza

(Get Free Report)

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.