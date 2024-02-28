Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The auto parts company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.16, Briefing.com reports. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 6.70%. The company had revenue of $494.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $494.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Dorman Products updated its FY24 guidance to $5.40-5.70 EPS.

Dorman Products Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DORM traded down $1.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $94.79. The company had a trading volume of 34,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,359. Dorman Products has a 12 month low of $60.01 and a 12 month high of $96.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.30.

Get Dorman Products alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on DORM. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Dorman Products in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dorman Products has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.00.

Institutional Trading of Dorman Products

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DORM. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Dorman Products by 790.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,872,736 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $151,448,000 after buying an additional 1,662,313 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Dorman Products during the 4th quarter worth $20,433,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Dorman Products by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,098,866 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $120,557,000 after buying an additional 229,438 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Dorman Products by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 672,473 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $58,007,000 after buying an additional 191,214 shares during the period. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Dorman Products by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 975,874 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $78,919,000 after buying an additional 136,197 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.23% of the company’s stock.

About Dorman Products

(Get Free Report)

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement and upgrade parts for passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks in the automotive aftermarket industry worldwide. It offers powertrain product, including intake and exhaust manifolds, cooling products, harmonic balancers, fluid lines, fluid reservoirs, connectors, 4-wheel drive components and axles, drain plugs, and other engine, and transmission and axle components; chassis products comprising control arms, ball joints, tie-rod ends, brake hardware and hydraulics, wheel and axle hardware, suspension arms, knuckles, links, bushings, leaf springs, and other suspension, steering, and brake components; motor vehicle body products, such as door handles and hinges, window lift motors, window regulators, switches and handles, wiper components, lighting, electrical, and other interior and exterior vehicle body components, including windshields for UTVs; and hardware products comprising threaded bolts and auto body fasteners, automotive and home electrical wiring components, and other hardware assortments and merchandise.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dorman Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorman Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.