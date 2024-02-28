Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust PLC to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.35 (LON:DORE)

Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust PLC (LON:DORE – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, February 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.35 ($0.02) per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust Stock Performance

Shares of LON DORE opened at GBX 85.29 ($1.08) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £156.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,416.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 87.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 88.18. Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust has a 52 week low of GBX 83.40 ($1.06) and a 52 week high of GBX 111 ($1.41).

Insider Activity

In other Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust news, insider Ashley Paxton bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 86 ($1.09) per share, with a total value of £8,600 ($10,908.17). 25.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust Company Profile

Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust PLC focuses on investing in a portfolio of renewable energy generating assets in the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Northern Europe. Its portfolio of assets cover wind, solar, hydro, geothermal, and other infrastructure assets. The company was formerly known as DR&I Trust PLC and changed its name to Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust PLC on October 22, 2020.

