DSC Advisors L.P. Acquires New Holdings in The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP)

DSC Advisors L.P. bought a new position in shares of The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $462,000. ODP makes up about 0.6% of DSC Advisors L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new position in ODP during the third quarter valued at approximately $931,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in ODP in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,495,000. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd boosted its position in ODP by 195.5% in the third quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 32,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after buying an additional 21,500 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of ODP by 31.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 480,946 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $22,518,000 after buying an additional 115,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of ODP during the third quarter worth $3,212,000. 99.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ODP stock traded up $1.98 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.96. The company had a trading volume of 762,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,433. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.12. The ODP Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.36 and a fifty-two week high of $58.98. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 11.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

ODP ( NASDAQ:ODP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. ODP had a return on equity of 19.11% and a net margin of 2.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The ODP Co. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ODP. UBS Group lifted their price target on ODP from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of ODP from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

In related news, EVP Kevin Moffitt sold 1,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total value of $96,693.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,442,421.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

The ODP Corporation provides business services and supplies, products, and digital workplace technology solutions for small, medium, and enterprise businesses in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates through four divisions: ODP Business Solutions, Office Depot, Veyer, and Varis.

