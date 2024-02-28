Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN) Major Shareholder Venture Fund Xi L.P. Atlas Sells 201,095 Shares

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Free Report) major shareholder Venture Fund Xi L.P. Atlas sold 201,095 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.72, for a total value of $4,769,973.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,151,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $145,912,797.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

On Wednesday, February 28th, Venture Fund Xi L.P. Atlas sold 154,674 shares of Dyne Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.84, for a total value of $3,842,102.16.

On Friday, February 23rd, Venture Fund Xi L.P. Atlas sold 159,542 shares of Dyne Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.70, for a total value of $3,621,603.40.

On Wednesday, February 21st, Venture Fund Xi L.P. Atlas sold 184,501 shares of Dyne Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.57, for a total value of $4,164,187.57.

On Friday, February 16th, Venture Fund Xi L.P. Atlas sold 162,707 shares of Dyne Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.14, for a total value of $3,765,039.98.

Shares of DYN traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.98. 1,756,961 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,515,651. Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.40 and a 52 week high of $25.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.96 and a beta of 0.87.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Dyne Therapeutics by 49.0% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Dyne Therapeutics by 72.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Dyne Therapeutics by 58.5% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 3,092 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Dyne Therapeutics by 95.7% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 9,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 4,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new stake in Dyne Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $83,000. Institutional investors own 96.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on DYN shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on Dyne Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Dyne Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Dyne Therapeutics from $27.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dyne Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.50.

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It develops various programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1, duchenne muscular dystrophy, and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

