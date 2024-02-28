e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $206.60

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $206.60 and last traded at $204.80, with a volume of 880794 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $202.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $141.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $212.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.64.

Get e.l.f. Beauty alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty Trading Up 1.4 %

Insider Buying and Selling

The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $160.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.85. The stock has a market cap of $11.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.43, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.54.

In other news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 29,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.29, for a total transaction of $4,458,503.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 252,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,992,109.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other e.l.f. Beauty news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 1,023 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total value of $156,007.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 91,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,877,957.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 29,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.29, for a total value of $4,458,503.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 252,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,992,109.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,092 shares of company stock worth $10,082,191 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On e.l.f. Beauty

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,247,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,095,000 after buying an additional 36,208 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,147,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,262,000 after acquiring an additional 504,690 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 235.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,414,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,695,585 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,930,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,510,000 after acquiring an additional 493,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,870,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,961,000 after acquiring an additional 33,243 shares in the last quarter. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for e.l.f. Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for e.l.f. Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.