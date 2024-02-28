Edgio (NASDAQ:EGIO) Shares Scheduled to Reverse Split on Friday, March 1st

Edgio, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGIO – Free Report) shares are going to reverse split before the market opens on Friday, March 1st. The 1-40 reverse split was announced on Friday, March 1st. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Friday, March 1st.

Edgio Price Performance

Shares of Edgio stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.23. The company had a trading volume of 2,082,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,228,754. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $53.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.55. Edgio has a 1-year low of $0.20 and a 1-year high of $1.31.

Get Edgio alerts:

Institutional Trading of Edgio

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EGIO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Edgio during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edgio during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edgio during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Pathstone Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edgio during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edgio during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.16% of the company’s stock.

About Edgio

Edgio, Inc provides edge-enabled software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates private global networks with distributed computing resources and extensive connectivity to last-mile broadband network providers; offers live and on-demand video delivery services; and provides platform, media, and application solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Edgio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edgio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.