Edgio (NASDAQ:EGIO) Shares Set to Reverse Split on Friday, March 1st

Shares of Edgio, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGIO – Free Report) are set to reverse split on the morning of Friday, March 1st. The 1-40 reverse split was announced on Friday, March 1st. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Friday, March 1st.

Edgio Trading Down 8.3 %

Shares of Edgio stock traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $0.23. 2,082,316 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,228,754. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.55. Edgio has a one year low of $0.20 and a one year high of $1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $53.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pathstone Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Edgio in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Edgio by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 314,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 55,509 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in Edgio by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 814,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 247,947 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Edgio by 74.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 529,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 226,777 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of Edgio by 16,098.0% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 414,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 411,466 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.16% of the company’s stock.

About Edgio

Edgio, Inc provides edge-enabled software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates private global networks with distributed computing resources and extensive connectivity to last-mile broadband network providers; offers live and on-demand video delivery services; and provides platform, media, and application solutions.

