Edgio (NASDAQ:EGIO) Shares to Reverse Split on Friday, March 1st

Shares of Edgio, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGIO – Free Report) are set to reverse split before the market opens on Friday, March 1st. The 1-40 reverse split was announced on Friday, March 1st. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Friday, March 1st.

Edgio Stock Performance

Edgio stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.23. 2,082,316 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,228,754. Edgio has a 12 month low of $0.20 and a 12 month high of $1.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $53.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.27 and a 200 day moving average of $0.55.

Get Edgio alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Edgio

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Edgio in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edgio in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edgio in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edgio in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new position in shares of Edgio in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. 23.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Edgio Company Profile

Edgio, Inc provides edge-enabled software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates private global networks with distributed computing resources and extensive connectivity to last-mile broadband network providers; offers live and on-demand video delivery services; and provides platform, media, and application solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Edgio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edgio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.