Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 27.87% and a positive return on equity of 6.26%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Elanco Animal Health updated its Q1 guidance to $0.25-0.28 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $0.87-0.95 EPS.

Elanco Animal Health Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of ELAN stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.26. The stock had a trading volume of 688,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,892,598. Elanco Animal Health has a 52-week low of $7.88 and a 52-week high of $16.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.68.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ELAN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Elanco Animal Health from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $13.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Barclays upped their price objective on Elanco Animal Health from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Elanco Animal Health from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Elanco Animal Health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.71.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Elanco Animal Health

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Elanco Animal Health by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,468,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,083,000 after purchasing an additional 467,196 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 6.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,217,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,027,000 after buying an additional 1,631,045 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,286,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,173,000 after buying an additional 1,365,731 shares during the period. Shapiro Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 1,763.6% in the fourth quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 13,522,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,243,000 after buying an additional 12,796,752 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,105,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,825,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541,163 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.29% of the company’s stock.

Elanco Animal Health Company Profile

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

