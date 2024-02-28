Electron Capital Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 1,186,560 Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Electron Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,186,560 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,570,000. Uber Technologies makes up 2.4% of Electron Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Electron Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Uber Technologies as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 2,545.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 582 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies during the third quarter worth about $28,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 319.4% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total transaction of $1,556,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 107,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,350,380.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Uber Technologies news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total transaction of $1,556,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 107,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,350,380.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total transaction of $1,314,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 185,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,004,465.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UBER traded down $1.05 on Wednesday, hitting $77.70. The stock had a trading volume of 8,877,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,116,465. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $67.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.43. The stock has a market cap of $161.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.33. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $29.22 and a one year high of $81.86.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $9.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.76 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The company’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UBER. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective (up from $77.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Uber Technologies from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.06.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

