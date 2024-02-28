Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01), Yahoo Finance reports. The company had revenue of $27.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.77 million. Ellington Financial had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 78.53%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS.

Ellington Financial Stock Performance

Shares of EFC opened at $10.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.48, a quick ratio of 39.81 and a current ratio of 39.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $747.54 million, a P/E ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 1.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.69. Ellington Financial has a 1 year low of $10.81 and a 1 year high of $14.21.

Ellington Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.38%. Ellington Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 200.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EFC. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ellington Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Ellington Financial in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.50 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.19.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ellington Financial

In other Ellington Financial news, Director Lisa Mumford sold 21,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.06, for a total value of $276,610.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 63,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $829,832.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ellington Financial

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ellington Financial by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,559,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,142,000 after purchasing an additional 918,081 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ellington Financial by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,833,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,432,000 after purchasing an additional 569,935 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Ellington Financial by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,524,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,202,000 after purchasing an additional 215,824 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ellington Financial by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,277,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,627,000 after buying an additional 63,965 shares in the last quarter. 50.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ellington Financial Company Profile

Ellington Financial Inc, through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

