Enagas (OTCMKTS:ENGGF) Shares Down 6.3%

Enagas SA (OTCMKTS:ENGGF – Get Free Report) fell 6.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $15.00 and last traded at $15.00. 354 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1% from the average session volume of 351 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.00.

Enagas Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.11.

Enagas Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Enagás, SA engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of gas infrastructures in Spain and internationally. The company provides gas transportation services through gas pipelines; natural gas regasification services; and operates underground storage facilities. It is involved in the operation and technical management of the basic network and secondary transportation network for natural gas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enagas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enagas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.