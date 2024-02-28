Enagas (OTCMKTS:ENGGF) Shares Down 6.3%

Enagas SA (OTCMKTS:ENGGF – Get Free Report) fell 6.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $15.00 and last traded at $15.00. 354 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1% from the average session volume of 351 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.00.
Enagas Price Performance
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.11.
Enagas Company Profile
Enagás, SA engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of gas infrastructures in Spain and internationally. The company provides gas transportation services through gas pipelines; natural gas regasification services; and operates underground storage facilities. It is involved in the operation and technical management of the basic network and secondary transportation network for natural gas.
