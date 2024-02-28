Enlight Renewable Energy (NASDAQ:ENLT) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Enlight Renewable Energy (NASDAQ:ENLT – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Enlight Renewable Energy had a net margin of 27.74% and a return on equity of 5.09%. The firm had revenue of $73.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.36 million.

Enlight Renewable Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ENLT traded down $0.12 on Wednesday, hitting $16.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,245. Enlight Renewable Energy has a 12 month low of $12.11 and a 12 month high of $20.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho increased their target price on Enlight Renewable Energy from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Roth Mkm dropped their target price on Enlight Renewable Energy from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.17.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enlight Renewable Energy by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,972,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,027,000 after purchasing an additional 82,646 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Enlight Renewable Energy by 12.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 815,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,801,000 after purchasing an additional 90,604 shares in the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new position in shares of Enlight Renewable Energy in the first quarter worth $7,629,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Enlight Renewable Energy in the first quarter worth $5,984,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Enlight Renewable Energy by 26.8% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 271,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,827,000 after buying an additional 57,478 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.92% of the company’s stock.

Enlight Renewable Energy Company Profile

Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd operates as a renewable energy platform in Israel and internationally. The company initiates, plans, develops, constructs, and operates projects to produce electricity from renewable energy sources. It develops wind energy and solar energy projects, as well as energy storage projects.

